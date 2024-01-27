Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) vs. Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Financial Review

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mogo and Netcapital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $53.03 million 0.70 -$127.44 million ($2.99) -0.50 Netcapital $8.49 million 0.30 $2.95 million $0.47 0.39

Netcapital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mogo. Mogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netcapital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mogo and Netcapital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mogo currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 315.95%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Netcapital.

Volatility and Risk

Mogo has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netcapital has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -154.76% -16.08% -7.64% Netcapital 28.60% 6.91% 6.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Mogo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Netcapital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company. The company empowers its members with simple digital solutions to help them in building wealth and achieve financial freedom. Its trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, a subsidiary that brings automated fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians. It also offers digital loans and mortgages. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from various fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

