Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.26% of Mohawk Industries worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.97. The stock had a trading volume of 594,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.00.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

