Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX remained flat at $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 39,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,625. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 188,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

