Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.14. 9,517,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,621. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.