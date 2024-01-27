Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,517,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,621. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

