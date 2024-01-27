Mondi Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 29th (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. The 10-11 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 29th.

Mondi Stock Up 1.4 %

MONDY opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.05. Mondi has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $3.4546 per share. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.