MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $316,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $1,009,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 37.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $346,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.29. 973,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,025. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.59 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.01.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,191,159 shares in the company, valued at $395,738,754.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,277 shares of company stock worth $57,223,711. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.50.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

