Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $856.85 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Moog Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MOG.B traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.76. 274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105. Moog has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $145.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.82.

Moog Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Moog’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

