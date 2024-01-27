Moonbeam Reaches Market Capitalization of $317.46 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $317.46 million and $5.88 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00079989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00030327 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023079 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,103,338,839 coins and its circulating supply is 825,915,246 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.