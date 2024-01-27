Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.1 %

AZN opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

