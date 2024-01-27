MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $1.02

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.07. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 89,036 shares trading hands.

MultiPlan Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 74.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MultiPlan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

