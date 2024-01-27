My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0439 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $274,552.15 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002720 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

