NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,988. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $12.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

