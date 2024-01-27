National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBHC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.99. 136,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,572. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. National Bank has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.37%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in National Bank by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in National Bank by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in National Bank by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,088,000 after purchasing an additional 298,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

