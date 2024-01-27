National Bankshares Raises Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $30.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.

NASDAQ NVEI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -308.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.66.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvei will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nuvei by 778.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvei by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

