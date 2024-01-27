NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,951 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,035,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.15. 255,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,358. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $117.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

