NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 1,601 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Elevance Health by 22.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $3.49 on Friday, reaching $483.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,074. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

