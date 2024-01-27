NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 4,397 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $190.16. 588,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,637. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

