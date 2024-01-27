NBC Securities Inc. Invests $610,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. 6,315,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.