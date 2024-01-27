NBC Securities Inc. Invests $629,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Gartner by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,959. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $444.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.47.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.