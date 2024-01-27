NBC Securities Inc. Invests $646,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,343,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The firm has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day moving average of $242.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

