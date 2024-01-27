NBC Securities Inc. Invests $654,000 in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.37. 303,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

