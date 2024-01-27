NBC Securities Inc. Invests $688,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,732,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,542. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

