NBC Securities Inc. Invests $754,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $234,761,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in MetLife by 42,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in MetLife by 1,582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,627 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.