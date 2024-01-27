NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $613,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.81. 1,231,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $186.40.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

