NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,572 shares of company stock valued at $345,627. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Price Performance

BL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. 518,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,379. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

