NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,718. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.