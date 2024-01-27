NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after acquiring an additional 463,055 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 423,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,170 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,934. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.71. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.