NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in BP by 202.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $327,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $35.63. 8,554,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,136,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $41.38.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.43.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

