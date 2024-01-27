NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,141 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Price Performance
Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 7,811,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,009,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RF
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Regions Financial
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.