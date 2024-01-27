NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,992 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 727.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 401,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,698,000 after buying an additional 353,177 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,461,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,771,000 after buying an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.70. 691,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $105.90. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

