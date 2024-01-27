NBC Securities Inc. Takes $623,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $3,003,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

PNFP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.71. 494,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,461. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $91.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

