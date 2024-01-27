NBC Securities Inc. Takes $670,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Boston Beer by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $105,436. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $359.40. 76,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,790. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.80. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $420.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

