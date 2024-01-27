NBC Securities Inc. Takes $677,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $9.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

