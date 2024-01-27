NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target Cut to $41.00

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

NBTB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 174,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $43.77.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.