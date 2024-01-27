Needham & Company LLC Increases Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $10.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of DSP opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Viant Technology by 112.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 179.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 275.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.