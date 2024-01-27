Needham & Company LLC Upgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $133,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

