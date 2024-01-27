NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $88.06. 1,551,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

