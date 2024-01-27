Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Sells $25,591,006.08 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.42 on Friday, reaching $570.42. 12,770,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $482.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.50. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
