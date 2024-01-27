Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Sells $25,591,006.08 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.42 on Friday, reaching $570.42. 12,770,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $482.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.50. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

