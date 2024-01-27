Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $638.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $566.00 to $638.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $8.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.42. 12,755,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.78 and its 200 day moving average is $438.61. The firm has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.