Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $600.00 at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $570.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.61. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.