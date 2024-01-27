Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $500.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.42. 12,755,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.61. Netflix has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $579.64. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

