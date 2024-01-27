NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Insider Martha Morrell Sells 827 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) insider Martha Morrell sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $12,429.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Martha Morrell sold 102 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,020.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $27,682.20.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Martha Morrell sold 11,005 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $89,800.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.57. 31,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 151.83%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NPCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeuroPace by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NeuroPace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NeuroPace by 19.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

