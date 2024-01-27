New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 7.2%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.67 and last traded at $81.61. 752,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,887,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.69. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

