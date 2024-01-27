Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nextracker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.59.

Shares of NXT opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $49.82.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextracker will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 72,441 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 388,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 298,088 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

