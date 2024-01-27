NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 348,677 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 146.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 883.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.9 %

NIKE stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.73. 9,729,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,914,284. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.87.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

