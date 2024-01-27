Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

NKLA opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Nikola has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $724.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

