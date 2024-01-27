Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Nikola Price Performance
NKLA opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Nikola has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $724.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nikola
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.