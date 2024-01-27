Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 4.8%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.68. 30,883,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 98,078,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Nikola Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The company had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,029,000 after buying an additional 12,085,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,536,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nikola by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

