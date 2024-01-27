Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nissan Chemical stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. Nissan Chemical has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $351.14 million during the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

