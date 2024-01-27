Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Waters worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $965,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.12. 351,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $346.98. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.93.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

